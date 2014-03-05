MUMBAI, March 5 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Wednesday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil futures while
rapeseed ended higher due to concerns rain and hailstorm could
damage the crop.
* Analysts expect soybean and rapeseed futures to open
higher on Thursday.
* "The trend in oilseeds looks firm because farmers are
holding back soybeans in the local market on hopes of getting
better prices," said a Mumbai-based analyst.
* The April soyoil contract ended up 1.98 percent at
735.05 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, while the April soybean contract
closed 0.49 percent up at 4,224.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract closed up 0.93
percent at 3,569 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEAS
Chana futures ended higher and may open up in the next
trading session due to concerns about quality and crop damage
due to rains in top producer Madhya Pradesh state though higher
production estimates restricted the upside.
* The April chana contract ended 1.61 percent higher
at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended weak due to fresh supplies from the
new crop and mounting carry forward stocks.
* The key April contract ended down 1.06 percent at
7,106 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended steady as a rise in local demand
and exports amid lower production aided sentiment though high
stocks limited the upside.
* Indian sugar mills produced 16.86 million tonnes of the
sweetener in the first five months of 2013/14 season that
started on Oct. 1, down 10.5 percent from last year.
* The key April contract ended unchanged at 2,857
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 2,864 rupees earlier
in the day.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended unchanged as export
demand supported prices under pressure due to rising supplies
from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.
* Jeera futures are likely to open weak on Thursday on
supply pressure.
* The April contract ended unchanged at 11,320
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 11,255
rupees on Tuesday.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended higher on stockists demand though
higher production and large stocks capped the gains.
* The April guar seed contract ended 1.26 percent
higher at 4,810 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat NWTJ4 1,550 - 0.77
April corn NMZFJ4 1,169 - 0.17
==============================================
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)