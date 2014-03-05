MUMBAI, March 5 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil futures while rapeseed ended higher due to concerns rain and hailstorm could damage the crop.

* Analysts expect soybean and rapeseed futures to open higher on Thursday.

* "The trend in oilseeds looks firm because farmers are holding back soybeans in the local market on hopes of getting better prices," said a Mumbai-based analyst.

* The April soyoil contract ended up 1.98 percent at 735.05 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the April soybean contract closed 0.49 percent up at 4,224.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed up 0.93 percent at 3,569 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana futures ended higher and may open up in the next trading session due to concerns about quality and crop damage due to rains in top producer Madhya Pradesh state though higher production estimates restricted the upside.

* The April chana contract ended 1.61 percent higher at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak due to fresh supplies from the new crop and mounting carry forward stocks.

* The key April contract ended down 1.06 percent at 7,106 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as a rise in local demand and exports amid lower production aided sentiment though high stocks limited the upside.

* Indian sugar mills produced 16.86 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first five months of 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 10.5 percent from last year.

* The key April contract ended unchanged at 2,857 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 2,864 rupees earlier in the day.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended unchanged as export demand supported prices under pressure due to rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.

* Jeera futures are likely to open weak on Thursday on supply pressure.

* The April contract ended unchanged at 11,320 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 11,255 rupees on Tuesday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher on stockists demand though higher production and large stocks capped the gains.

* The April guar seed contract ended 1.26 percent higher at 4,810 rupees per 100 kg. ================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat NWTJ4 1,550 - 0.77

April corn NMZFJ4 1,169 - 0.17 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)