MUMBAI, March 6 Indian sugar futures ended nearly 2 percent higher on Thursday and may open firm in the next trading session due to good local demand and exports amid lower production.

* "Sentiments are firm in sugar as exports are good and local demand is also improving. Consumption of sugar would rise in the summer months," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indian sugar mills produced 16.86 million tonnes in the first five months of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 10.5 percent from last year. (ID:nL3N0M11ZJ)

* The key April contract ended 1.92 percent up at 2,912 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange after hitting a high of 2,915 rupees earlier in the day.

CHICKPEAS

Chana futures ended higher due to a rise in local demand and on worries about quality and crop damage due to rains in top producer Madhya Pradesh state.

* Analysts expect chana futures to continue to rise in the next session as well.

* The April chana contract ended 0.93 percent higher at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures dropped as weak soymeal exports weighed on sentiment but soyoil ended higher, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil futures.

* India's soymeal exports dropped for a third straight month in February as high prices and tight supplies cut overseas demand, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

* The April soybean contract closed 0.16 percent down at 4,217.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange while the April soyoil contract ended up 0.63 percent at 739.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed down 0.14 percent at 3,564 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as large supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera futures are seen opening weak on Friday.

* The April contract ended 0.31 percent lower at 11,285 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 11,255 rupees on Tuesday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures slipped on large stocks from the old crop, higher production and lower-than-expected export demand.

* The April guar seed contract ended 0.10 percent lower at 4,805 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged down on arrivals from the new season crop and large carry-forward stocks though some export demand limited the downside.

* The key April contract edged down 0.08 percent to 7,100 rupees per 100 kg. ================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================ Contract Closing price Pct change April wheat NWTJ4 1,549 - 0.06 April corn NMZFJ4 1,183 + 1.20 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)