MUMBAI, March 7 Chana futures rose more than 2
percent on Friday and are expected to trade higher for the next
two sessions on concerns over quality of the new season crop due
to rains and hailstorm in top producer Madhya Pradesh state.
* Hail and heavy rain damaged rapeseed and chickpea crops as
they ripened in India's main producing areas in the last 10
days, cutting output and pushing back harvests, government and
industry officials said.
* "Chana prices are rising on quality concerns. Local demand
is also picking up but sellers are quoting very high prices for
good quality supply," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag,
Karnataka.
* The April chana contract ended 2.43 percent higher
at 3,329 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended higher and may remain firm in the
next one or two sessions, supported by a rise in the local
demand and lower production.
* Indian sugar mills produced 16.86 million tonnes in the
first five months of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1,
down 10.5 percent from last year.
* The key April contract ended 0.62 percent up at
2,930 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended weak due to rising
supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher
production.
* The April contract ended 1.02 percent lower at
11,170 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of
11,255 rupees on Tuesday.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher, following
gains in the international market and on slack soybean supply in
the local spot. Rapeseed ended nearly 2 percent higher on
concerns over crop damage due to rains.
* The U.S. soybean futures hit a contract high as strong
demand for U.S. supplies continued to underpin the agricultural
markets.
* The April soybean contract closed 2.05 percent up
at 4,304 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX while the April soyoil
contract rose 0.75 percent at 745.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract ended up 1.91
percent at 3,632 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended weak on large stocks from the old
crop, higher production and lower-than-expected export demand.
* The April guar seed contract ended 0.31 percent
lower at 4,790 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on overseas demand though supplies
from the new season crop and large carry-forward stocks
restricted the upside.
* The key April contract rose 0.96 percent to end at
7,168 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat NWTJ4 1,562 + 0.84
April corn NMZFJ4 1,209 + 2.20
==============================================
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)