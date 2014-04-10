MUMBAI, April 10 Indian sugar futures were trading lower on Thursday on profit-taking driven by correction in overseas market, though robust demand in local spot markets limited the downside.

* At 1217 GMT, the key May contract was down 0.29 percent at 3,137 Indian rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,279 rupees last week, the highest level since Jan. 22, 2013.

* Futures are likely to edge higher on Friday on a drop in the production, dealers said.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first half of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 7 percent from a year earlier.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soybean futures dropped on profit-taking, while soyoil futures were trading lower following losses in palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Thursday after an industry report showed that stocks in world's second-largest grower unexpectedly rose, and as a firm ringgit continued to drag on prices.

* The May soyoil contract was down 0.83 percent at 697 rupees per 10 kg.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.67 percent lower at 4,375.5 rupees per 100 kg, while May rapeseed contract edged down 0.03 percent to 3,455 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures edged higher on good demand in physical market, though higher production estimate capped the upside.

* The May contract ended up 1 percent at 4,620 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures are likely to open lower in the next session.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on expectations of higher exports in coming months.

* The key May contract closed up 0.91 percent at 10,015 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on mounting supplies from new season crop amid sluggish demand.

* The key May contract finished down 0.64 percent at 6,206 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady on concerns production would be lower than the government forecast as heavy rainfall damaged crops in key producing states.

* Chana futures are likely to open lower in the next session on rising supplies from new season crop, analysts said.

* The May chana contract nudged up 0.06 percent at 3,127 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures jumped on depleting supplies in local spot markets.

* The May corn contract was up 1.65 percent at 1,173 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat rose 0.46 percent to 1,532 rupees per 100 kg on a delay in supplies of new season crop in few states. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Joyjeet Das)