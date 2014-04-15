NEW DELHI, April 15 Indian guar seed futures Tuesday ended up on short covering arising from reports of dwindling global stocks. But they may open down in the next session on profit-taking.

* The May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 4 percent at 4,940 rupees ($82.01) per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric ended up due to export enquires, while adverse reports of rains damaging the crop in growing areas of South India helped the buying.

The key May contract closed up 3.4 percent at 6,536 rupees per 100 kg. The contract may open up in the next session before inviting profit booking.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on strong physical demand against limited supply prospects.

* The May chana contract up 2.9 percent to 3,148 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract may open up in the next session.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded higher due to demand for cold drinks during the Indian elections, but lower than expected level of exports limited the gain.

* The key May contract was up 0.2 percent at 3,245 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures are likely to open up in the next session on the election demand, dealers said.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as traders expect export demand from Gulf nations would rise in coming months due to political tensions in Turkey and Syria.

* The key May contract closed up 0.5 percent at 9,985 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open up in the next session.

OIL COMPLEX

Soyoil rose taking cues from global sentiments though the world's top vegetable oil buyer's imports of the soft oil almost doubled last month.

Soybean futures fell due to the lack of any major export demand for soymeal from usual buyers in the Southeast Asia as supplies of the animal feed from other origins are available at cheaper rates. Soymeal is derived after processing soybean for oil.

* Rapeseed futures rose on short covering at lower levels.

* Soyoil futures are likely to open up on Wednesday taking cues from rival palm oil in global markets, while soybean could open down.

* At 1:05 GMT, Soyoil May soyoil contract was up 0.2 percent at 703 rupees per 10 kg.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.3 percent down at 4,381 rupees per 100 kg, while May rapeseed contract rose 0.4 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures were down on profit-taking despite weak supplies in local spot markets while wheat traded higher due to prospects of overseas sales.

* The May corn contract was down 1.02 percent at 1,166 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat nudged up 0.07 percent to 1,530 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.235 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Joyjeet Das)