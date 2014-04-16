NEW DELHI, April 16 Indian guar seed futures ended down on Wednesday on profit-taking after rallying on reports of dwindling global stocks, and are likely to open lower in the next session.

* Traders said guar futures will trade higher as export demand is still alive though the upside would be limited due to ample stocks in spot markets.

* The May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.0 percent at 4,865 rupees ($80.76) per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking and are expected to open weak on Thursday as export demand from the Gulf region is yet to materialise.

* The key May contract closed down 0.1 percent at 9,975 rupees per 100 kg.

OIL COMPLEX

Soy futures rose, tracking improvement in global sentiments as higher soybean crushing in the United States raised hopes of tighter supplies in the coming days.

* On Thursday, soyoil and soybean futures are likely to open higher.

* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soy while demand for rapeseed meal, used as animal feed, from Southeast Asia helped the buying. Rapeseed is expected to open higher in the next session.

* At 0105 GMT, the May soyoil contract was up 0.7 percent at 712 rupees per 10 kg.

* The May soybean contract closed 1.1 percent up at 4,428 rupees per 100 kg, while May rapeseed contract rose 0.8 percent to 3,480 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures continued to attract buying support due to export enquires, while adverse reports of rain damaging the crop in growing areas of South India aided the buying.

The key May contract closed up 1.7 percent at 6,646 rupees per 100 kg. The contract may open up in the next session.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on spot demand against prospects of limited supply.

* The May chana contract was up 0.6 percent at 3,168 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract may open higher in the next session.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on demand for cold drinks during the Indian elections, but lower than expected overseas sales limited the gains.

* The key May contract was up 0.1 percent at 3,214 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures are likely to open higher in the next session on the election demand, dealers said.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures were up on short covering on weak supplies in the local spot markets while wheat traded higher due to prospects of overseas sales.

* The May corn contract was up 0.2 percent at 1,173 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat nudged up 0.3 percent to 1,536 rupees per 100 kg.

[$1 = 60.24 Indian Rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)