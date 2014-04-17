NEW DELHI, April 17 Indian guar seed futures ended down on Thursday on profit-taking for the second day in a row after rallying on reports of dwindling global stocks, and are likely to open lower in the next session.

* Guar prices failed to hold at higher levels, said Ajitesh Mullick, a senior analyst at Religare Commodities.

* He said prices have been finding support at the 4,000-4300 levels over last nine months on reports of export demand.

* The May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at 4,850 rupees ($80.36) per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on fresh buying as a drop in arrivals pushed up spot prices. Traders expect a short term correction before prices rise with a pick-up in export demand.

* The key May contract closed up 0.5 percent at 10,020 rupees per 100 kg.

OIL COMPLEX

Soy futures fell on profit-taking, tracking rival palm oil prices. Palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives eased on Thursday for the first time in five days as investors banked profits.

* On Saturday, soyoil and soybean futures are likely to open on a weak note.

* Rapeseed ended flat on profit-taking after opening higher. It is expected to open weak in the next session on Saturday, reflecting spillover soy sentiment.

* Markets will remain closed on Friday due to Good Friday.

* At 0115 GMT, the May soyoil contract was down 0.6 percent at 711 rupees per 10 kg.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.6 percent down at 4,399 rupees per 100 kg, while May rapeseed contract closed flat at 3,480 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric ended down on profit-taking after witnessing buying support in the last two sessions due to export enquiries and fear of damage to the crop due to rains over growing areas of South India .

* The key May contract closed down 0.2 percent at 6,632 rupees per 100 kg. The contract may open down in the next session.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on expectations of higher arrivals in the coming days.

* The May chana contract was down 0.7 percent at 3,144 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract may open down in the next session.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on expectations of a rise in summer demand for cold drinks. A fall in sugar output during Oct 1 and April 14 supported buying.

* The key May contract was up 0.2 percent at 3,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures are likely to open higher in the next session.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn and wheat futures were down on profit-taking as supplies in a host of spot markets improved after they remained closed for local new year celebrations.

* Traders said the sentiment in wheat would remain weak due to higher arrival prospects in spots.

* The May corn contract was down 0.3 percent at 1,159 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat nudged down 0.1 percent to 1,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* Both the contracts are expected to open on a weak note in the next session.

[$1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)