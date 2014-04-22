NEW DELHI, April 22 Indian soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, tracking overseas markets and on a weaker rupee, while soybean futures advanced on declining supplies in local spot markets.

* Rapeseed futures rose tracking gains in edible oils.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive. The local currency fell on Tuesday to its weakest level against the dollar since March 21, weighed down by heavy greenback demand from importers, particularly oil firms.

* Soybean and soyoil futures are expected to open higher on Wednesday on good demand in spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday, rising for a second consecutive session as expectations of higher demand and a weaker ringgit drove prices higher.

* The May soyoil contract closed up 0.97 percent at 716.20 rupees ($11.84) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The May soybean contract closed 1.66 percent higher at 4,497.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract nudged up 0.66 percent to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell due to profit-taking amid sluggish demand in local spot markets, though an estimated drop in production restricted the downside.

* The key May contract was down 1.05 percent at 3,187 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures are likely to inch up soon as bulk consumers are expected to increase purchases at lower prices, dealers said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures surged on exports inquiries and a slight drop in supply.

* The key May contract finished up 2 percent at 6,972 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on buoyant demand.

* The May contract ended up 3.93 percent at 5,015 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on an improvement in exports demand.

* The key May contract closed up 1.33 percent at 10,300 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on rising demand, but gains were limited because of rising supplies from the new season crop in top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* The May chana contract rose 0.26 percent to 3,096 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures eased on sluggish exports demand.

* The May corn contract was down 0.08 percent at 1,160 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat fell 0.45 percent to 1,538 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.47 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)