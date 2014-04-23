NEW DELHI, April 23 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday on a weaker rupee, shrugging off weakness in overseas markets, while soybean futures advanced on declining supplies in local spot markets.

* Rapeseed futures fell in line with the trend in the global edible oils market.

* A weaker rupee makes soyoil imports expensive. The Indian rupee weakened for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, falling below the 61 to the dollar mark for the first time in more than a month, hurt by good demand for the greenback from importers and by continued weakness in Asian currencies.

* Soybean and soyoil futures are expected to open higher on Thursday on good demand in spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil slid 1.2 percent on Wednesday, giving up some of this week's gains due to pressure from improving weather in Southeast Asia and lower prices for rival commodity soybean oil.

* At 12:21 GMT, the May soyoil contract was up 0.54 percent at 716 rupees ($11.76) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.33 percent higher at 4,512.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract lost 0.42 percent to 3,495 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose due to some improvement in demand in local spot markets. An estimated drop in production also helped push up prices.

* The key May contract was up 1.29 percent at 3,212 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures are likely to stay higher as bulk consumers are expected to increase purchases at lower prices, dealers said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to some weakness in export inquiries.

* The key May contract finished down 0.83 percent at 6,914 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on buoyant demand.

* The May contract ended up 0.9 percent at 5,065 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on an improvement in export demand.

* The key May contract closed up 1.9 percent at 10,495 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on lower demand and rising supplies from the new season crop in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* The May chana contract fell 0.71 percent to 3,074 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures rose on better exports demand.

* The May corn contract was up 0.61 percent at 1,163 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat rose 0.13 percent to 1,540 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.88 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)