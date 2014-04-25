MUMBAI, April 25 Futures of most agriculture commodities in India rose on Friday after the weather department forecast lower-than normal monsoon rainfall for 2014, stoking concerns about production of summer-sown crops.

India is likely to witness below-average rainfall in 2014, the government's weather office said on Thursday, if El Nino hits the June-September monsoon season.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures jumped nearly 4 percent to their highest in more than 20 months on concerns that production of the oilseed may drop in the next season if the country receives lower rainfall.

* The key May soybean contract closed up 3.8 percent at 4,682.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 4,691.5 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 8, 2012.

* Soybean futures are likely to extend gains in the next session on thin supplies.

* At 12:09 GMT, the May soyoil contract was up 0.93 percent at 722.70 rupees per 10 kg, following gains in overseas palm oil prices.

* The May rapeseed contract rose 1.83 percent to 3,559 rupees per 100 kg on robust demand in spot markets.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures jumped by their daily maximum limit on concerns that planting of the rain-fed crop could be hit by below-normal rainfall.

* Futures may extend gains in the next session, dealers said.

* The May contract ended up 4 percent at 5,265 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures advanced due to an improvement in demand in spot markets and on an estimated drop in production.

* The key May contract was up 0.46 percent at 3,246 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures are likely to open higher in the next session as bulk consumers are likely to increase purchases, dealers said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on exports inquiries and concerns over the next year's output due to the forecast of lower rainfall.

* The key May contract finished up 1.30 percent at 7,004 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on an improvement in exports demand and concerns about production.

* The key May contract closed up 2.14 percent at 10,720 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on bargain-buying, though rising supplies from the new season crop in top producing Madhya Pradesh state capped gains.

* The May chana contract jumped 1.63 percent to 3,124 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures eased on sluggish exports demand and rising supplies of the winter-sown crop.

* The May corn contract was down 0.34 percent at 1,156 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat edged up 0.2 percent to 1,543 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)