MUMBAI, April 29 Indian soyoil futures slipped on Tuesday, following weak cues from international markets and on sluggish local demand.

* At 1235 GMT, the May soyoil contract was down 0.09 percent at 724.75 rupees ($11.97) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased to one-week lows, as traders booked profits after strong gains in the previous session and as comparative vegetable oils weighed on sentiment.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.87 percent lower at 4,792.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract fell 1.11 percent to 3,558 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were lower on Tuesday on sluggish local demand and subdued exports, though an estimated drop in production limited the downside.

* The key May contract was down 0.80 percent at 3,232 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are likely to trade steady to weak on Wednesday, analysts said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher on Tuesday and may open stronger in the next trading session on forecast of poor monsoon and less arrivals in the local market.

* The May contract closed 1.46 percent higher at 5,555 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because half the country's farmland lacks irrigation. [ID::nL3N0NG3LO]

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as subdued demand from local and overseas buyers amid good supplies in local markets weighed on sentiment.

* The key May contract ended 1.36 percent down at 10,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on higher stocks and lower-than-expected export demand.

* The key May contract ended down 1.48 percent at 6,906 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on Tuesday and may continue their fall in the next trading session due to a rise in supplies from the new season crop in top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* The May chana contract ended 0.51 percent lower at 3,110 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract ended up 0.34 percent at 1,163 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat was unchanged at 1,546 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)