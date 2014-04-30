MUMBAI, April 30 Indian soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, weighed down by poor local demand and tracking weakness in Malaysian palm oil.

* The commodity market is closed on Thursday due to a public holiday.

* At 1224 GMT, the May soyoil contract was down 0.63 percent at 722.70 rupees ($11.96) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a near three-week low, tracking volatile soyoil markets overseas, although a slight pick-up in export demand provided some support to the tropical oil.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.31 percent lower at 4,777.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract fell 0.59 percent to 3,537 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged down due to slack demand in local markets, though an estimated drop in production restricted the downside.

* The key May contract was down 0.12 percent at 3,241 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are expected to open steady on Friday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures hit a contract high early on Wednesday on forecast of weak monsoon and thin arrivals, but pared gains towards the end of the session to close lower due to profit-taking.

* Guar futures are expected to open higher on Friday, analysts said.

* The May contract closed 2.97 percent lower at 5,390 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 5,650 rupees.

* The contract gained more than 11 percent between April 21 and 30.

* India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because half the country's farmland lacks irrigation. [ID::nL3N0NG3LO]

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower as large supplies from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh state amid subdued local demand, weighed on sentiment.

* The May chana contract ended 1.22 percent lower at 3,072 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on Wednesday and may open weaker in the next trading session on higher stocks and lower-than-expected export demand.

* The key May contract ended down 2.20 percent at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on slack demand from local buyers and below-expected overseas demand amid sufficient supplies in the local market.

* The key May contract ended 0.09 percent down at 10,490 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract ended down 0.26 percent at 1,149 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat slipped 0.06 percent at 1,545 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)