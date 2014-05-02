MUMBAI May 2 Sugar futures fell on Friday due to subdued domestic demand and weak exports, though expectations of lower production restricted the downside.

* At 1249 GMT, The key May contract was down 0.77 percent at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Sugar futures are expected to open weaker on Monday.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures rose on some lower-level buying, while soybean and rapeseed ended weaker on subdued demand.

* The May soyoil contract was up 0.36 percent at 716.00 rupees ($11.87) per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.86 percent lower at 4,737 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract fell 1.18 percent to 3,495 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose as forecasts of weak monsoon raised concerns about lower planting, while thin supplies in local markets also aided the upside.

* Guar futures are likely to continue to trade firm in the short term, analysts said.

* The May contract closed 2.60 percent higher at 5,530 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 5,650 rupees on Wednesday.

* India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because half the country's farmland lacks irrigation. [ID::nL3N0NG3LO]

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, weighed down by rising supplies from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh state and subdued local demand.

* The May chana contract ended 0.88 percent lower at 3,045 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weaker due to large stocks and subdued demand from overseas buyers.

* Turmeric futures are seen opening weaker on Monday, analysts said.

* The key May contract ended down 0.74 percent at 6,704 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped due to large supplies in spot markets and weak local and overseas demand.

* The key May contract ended 0.33 percent down at 10,455 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract ended up 0.35 percent at 1,145 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat gained 0.52 percent to 1,553 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)