MUMBAI May 2 Sugar futures fell on Friday due
to subdued domestic demand and weak exports, though expectations
of lower production restricted the downside.
* At 1249 GMT, The key May contract was down 0.77
percent at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Sugar futures are expected to open weaker on Monday.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian soyoil futures rose on some lower-level buying, while
soybean and rapeseed ended weaker on subdued demand.
* The May soyoil contract was up 0.36 percent at
716.00 rupees ($11.87) per 10 kg on the NCDEX.
* The May soybean contract closed 0.86 percent lower
at 4,737 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract
fell 1.18 percent to 3,495 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose as forecasts of weak monsoon raised
concerns about lower planting, while thin supplies in local
markets also aided the upside.
* Guar futures are likely to continue to trade firm in the
short term, analysts said.
* The May contract closed 2.60 percent higher at
5,530 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 5,650 rupees
on Wednesday.
* India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in
2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation
and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because
half the country's farmland lacks irrigation. [ID::nL3N0NG3LO]
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, weighed down by
rising supplies from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh state
and subdued local demand.
* The May chana contract ended 0.88 percent lower at
3,045 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended weaker due to large stocks and
subdued demand from overseas buyers.
* Turmeric futures are seen opening weaker on Monday,
analysts said.
* The key May contract ended down 0.74 percent at
6,704 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped due to large
supplies in spot markets and weak local and overseas demand.
* The key May contract ended 0.33 percent down at
10,455 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract ended up 0.35 percent at
1,145 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat gained 0.52
percent to 1,553 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)