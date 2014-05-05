NEW DELHI May 5 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Monday due to a fall in arrivals in spot markets and a rise in export demand.

* The key May contract ended 2.3 percent up at 10,700 rupees ($180) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The jeera futures are expected to open higher on Tuesday.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on profit-taking as peak-buying during summer season eased, while poor export demand aided the selling.

* At 0106 GMT, the key May contract was down 2.5 percent at 3,125 rupees per 100 kg

* Sugar futures are likely to open down in the next session.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures trade weak taking cues from rival palm oil futures, while soybean futures ended up due to poor supplies in spots.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended down for the fourth straight session as investors waited for an official report on export demand and stocks of the tropical oil in the world's second largest producer.

* Rapeseed futures ended down, reflecting a bearish sentiment as new harvests continue to arrive in spot markets of Rajasthan, the main producing western state.

* The June soyoil contract was down 0.5 percent at 695.5 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The June soybean contract closed 0.8 percent up at 4,783 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed ended 0.5 percent down to 3,533 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on reports of rains helping sowing in Rajasthan, while low export demand and high old stocks supported the correction after adverse monsoon forecast kept them on a higher side last week.

* Guar futures are likely to open weak on Tuesday, though trading could be volatile on worries over monsoon as the June-September rain season could turn below average. [ID::nL3N0NG3LO]

* The June contract closed 0.7 percent down at 5,585 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell, weighed down by rising supplies from the new season crop and subdued local demand.

* The May chana contract ended 1.0 percent lower at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down as crop damage fear from recent rains in main producing southern state of Andhra Pradesh eased.

* Lack of trading activities in various spot markets amid low demand due to ongoing elections in most parts of the country also hurt sentiment.

* Traders expect more correction in turmeric futures in the short term.

* The key May contract ended down 0.5 percent at 6,670 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract ended down 1.5 percent at 1,128 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract gained 0.2 percent to 1,557 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.21 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)