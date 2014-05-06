NEW DELHI May 6 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Tuesday amid profit-taking after the previous
day's rally, and are expected to open weak in the next session
on weak fundamentals.
* The key June contract ended 0.8 percent down at
10,750 rupees ($180) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell on profit-taking as the peak-buying spree
of summer season eased. They are expected to open weak on
Wednesday in the absence of any major triggers.
* At 1245 GMT, the key June contract was down 0.1
percent at 3,048 rupees per 100 kg
SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS
Soyoil futures traded down taking cues from rival palm oil
futures, while profit-taking kept local soybean futures down as
global supply prospects from South America improved.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended lower for a fifth
day in a row. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.6 percent to 2,568 ringgit
($790) per tonne by Tuesday's close.
* Rapeseed ended down as arrivals of new harvest continued
in spot markets in Rajasthan, the main producing western state.
* The June soyoil contract was down 0.4 percent at
690 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.
* The June soybean contract closed 0.9 percent down
at 4,740 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract
ended 0.8 percent down at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though an
unfavourable monsoon forecast could cause short-term volatility
in the market.
* Guar is likely to trade with an upward bias in coming
days, but the bias could be limited due to high stocks in the
spot market.
* The June contract closed 2.4 percent down at 5,450
rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on poor trading activities
due to elections in many states. Poor quality of fresh arrivals
also discouraged millers from buying.
* The weak phase in trading is likely to continue till the
election gets over in the next week. Traders said local demand
would rise once the election phase gets over.
* The June chana contract ended 1.0 percent lower at
3,051 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down as the damage to crops from
recent showers in growing belts of Southern India was
negligible.
* The key June contract ended down 1.9 percent at
6,676 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The June corn contract ended flat at 1,187 rupees
per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract lost 0.6
percent to 1,580 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)