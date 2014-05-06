NEW DELHI May 6 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday amid profit-taking after the previous day's rally, and are expected to open weak in the next session on weak fundamentals.

* The key June contract ended 0.8 percent down at 10,750 rupees ($180) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on profit-taking as the peak-buying spree of summer season eased. They are expected to open weak on Wednesday in the absence of any major triggers.

* At 1245 GMT, the key June contract was down 0.1 percent at 3,048 rupees per 100 kg

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Soyoil futures traded down taking cues from rival palm oil futures, while profit-taking kept local soybean futures down as global supply prospects from South America improved.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended lower for a fifth day in a row. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.6 percent to 2,568 ringgit ($790) per tonne by Tuesday's close.

* Rapeseed ended down as arrivals of new harvest continued in spot markets in Rajasthan, the main producing western state.

* The June soyoil contract was down 0.4 percent at 690 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The June soybean contract closed 0.9 percent down at 4,740 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract ended 0.8 percent down at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though an unfavourable monsoon forecast could cause short-term volatility in the market.

* Guar is likely to trade with an upward bias in coming days, but the bias could be limited due to high stocks in the spot market.

* The June contract closed 2.4 percent down at 5,450 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on poor trading activities due to elections in many states. Poor quality of fresh arrivals also discouraged millers from buying.

* The weak phase in trading is likely to continue till the election gets over in the next week. Traders said local demand would rise once the election phase gets over.

* The June chana contract ended 1.0 percent lower at 3,051 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down as the damage to crops from recent showers in growing belts of Southern India was negligible.

* The key June contract ended down 1.9 percent at 6,676 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract ended flat at 1,187 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract lost 0.6 percent to 1,580 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)