NEW DELHI May 7 Indian guar seed futures rose on Wednesday amid fresh buying support arising from worries about a possible weak monsoon due to El Nino, and are expected to open up in the next session.

* "Buying returned in farm commodities on fears of a likely El Nino effect on the Indian monsoon," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* In its latest update, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said an El Nino weather pattern is likely to emerge by early July, adding that the chance of the event remains at 70 percent.

* El Nino - a warming of sea temperatures in the Pacific -affects weather patterns in the Asia Pacific including India.

* The June contract closed 2.2 percent up at 5,570 rupees ($92.72) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on buying at lower levels amid reports of rains in producing areas of western India. They are expected to open up on Thursday.

* The key June contract ended 1.0 percent up at 10,860 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on renewed buying interest on El Nino fear. A strong El Nino in India could trigger lower output of summer crops including sugarcane. They are expected to open up on Thursday.

* Indian weather office forecast a below average rainfall for this year's monsoon season which will start from early next month.

* The June to September monsoon rain season is vital as it provides water to more than half of India's arable lands.

* At 1245 GMT, the key June contract was up 0.5 percent at 3,058 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on adverse monsoon reports and are likely to open firm in the next session.

* India's weather office is expected to announce the likely date of monsoon arrivals in the next week. Monsoon rains usually arrive on the southern Kerala coast around June 1.

* The key June contract ended up 0.8 percent at 6,726 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Soyoil futures traded up, tracking rival palm oil futures, while exhausting spot supply kept soybean up.

* The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 0.4 percent higher at 2,578 ringgit ($793) per tonne on Wednesday, after trading between 2,565 and 2,585 ringgit.

* Rapeseed ended up taking note of the last month's surge in rapeseed meal exports to South East Asia.

* The June soyoil contract was up 0.6 percent at 698 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The June soybean contract closed 0.8 percent up at 4,776 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract ended 0.4 percent up at 3,519 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose as buying from millers returned in some markets after the completion of elections in some areas.

* The June chana contract ended 0.3 percent up at 3,061 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract ended 1.7 percent up at 1,206 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract flat at 1,580 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.0725 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)