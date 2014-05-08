NEW DELHI May 8 Indian guar seed futures dropped on Thursday on profit-taking after the previous day's rally due to worries about El Nino on this year's monsoon.

* "Concerns about a possible negative impact of an El Nino have fizzled out as the monsoon is still few weeks away," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* El Nino - a warming of sea temperatures in the Pacific - affects weather patterns in the Asia Pacific including India.

* India's monsoon season runs from June to September and supplies water to more than half of farm land.

* The June contract closed 2.1 percent down at 5,465 rupees ($90.99) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* They are expected to open up in the next session.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded weak in the absence of any demand triggers in spot markets. They are also expected to open weak in the next session.

* At 0101 GMT, the key June contract was down 0.7 percent at 3,044 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures were down as fresh harvest hit various spot markets where elections are over.

* The June chana contract ended 0.4 percent down at 3,045 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures ended down on reports of big harvest in South America. Soyoil traded almost flat in the absence of any major global triggers, while weak sentiment in rival palm oil futures helped the subdued trade.

* The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell to a Feb. 6 low of 2,552 ringgit late Thursday, before closing at 2,563 ringgit ($793) per tonne, down 0.6 percent.

* "Sentiment in soy complex were largely displayed range bound to weak tendency," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst with Kotak Commodities.

* Rapeseed futures ended down as arrivals from new harvest hit spot markets in Rajasthan, the main producing western state.

* Soy complex and rapeseed futures are expected to open down on Friday.

* The June soyoil contract was 0.1 percent up at 695 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The June soybean contract closed 0.3 percent down at 4,756 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract ended 0.1 percent down at 3,511 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended almost flat as fear of damage due to rains in western India vanished. They are expected to open down on Friday.

* The key June contract ended 0.1 percent down at 10,845 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on fears that unseasonal rains in producing southern states, mainly Andhra Pradesh, could hit quality of new harvest.

* The key June contract ended up 1.2 percent at 6,794 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract ended 0.6 percent down at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended up 1.0 percent at 1,596 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)