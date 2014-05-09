NEW DELHI May 9 Indian turmeric futures ended down on Friday as profit-taking took place after arrivals picked up as polling ended in major southern producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

* They are expected to open down on Monday due to the poor quality of fresh arrivals in spot markets.

* The key June contract ended down 2.1 percent at 6,648 rupees ($110) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures ended flat, though concerns about an El Nino effect on this year's monsoon would continue to limit the downside.

* On Thursday, the U.S. weather forecaster said the chances that the much-feared El Nino phenomenon that can wreak havoc on global crops would strike during the Northern Hemisphere summer exceeded 65 percent.

* El Nino, a warming of sea temperatures in the Pacific, affects weather patterns in the Asia Pacific including India.

* The June contract closed steady at 5,465 rupees per 100 kg.

* They are expected to open up in the next session.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded up on short covering amid expectations that domestic demand would rise in the second half of the year in the absence of any sops to exports. They are expected to open up in the next session.

* At 1250 GMT, the key June contract was up 0.5 percent at 3,052 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on short covering on reports of good quality arrivals. They are expected to open up on Monday.

* The key June contract ended 0.5 percent up at 10,900 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures closed up as buying returned in spot markets after elections ended in most of the states. They are expected to open up in the next session.

* The June chana contract ended 0.3 percent up at 3,054 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Indian soy futures displayed a mixed trading pattern with soy oil futures quoting weak on profit-taking, while soybean futures ended up on poor supplies in spot markets.

* Rapeseed ended up on buying support from oilmeal exporters who aim to cash the situation arising from last month's surge in rapeseed meal exports to South East Asia.

* Traders said Friday's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop production and supply and demand reports would determine the market trend in the short term.

* The June soyoil contract was 0.3 percent down at 696.4 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The June soybean contract closed 0.2 percent up at 4,766 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract ended 0.3 percent up at 3,520 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract ended 0.6 percent down at 1,193 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended almost flat at 1,595 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 60.005 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)