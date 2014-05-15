MUMBAI May 15 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking driven by hopes that farmers will plant the oilseed over a greater area in the next crop season starting June, while soyoil and rapeseed edged up, following gains in overseas edible oils.

* India's monsoon may arrive at the southern Kerala coast around June 5, the weather office said on Thursday.

* Soybean futures are likely to extend losses on Friday as demand is subdued for the soymeal.

* The key June soybean contract closed down 2 percent at 4,558 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the June rapeseed contract nudged up 0.11 percent to 3,542 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12 GMT, the June soyoil contract was up 0.07 percent at 699.45 rupees per 10 kg, following gains in overseas palm oil prices.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking and sluggish demand in spot markets.

* The June contract ended down 3.81 percent at 5,170 rupees per 100 kg.

* Futures may extend losses in the next session, dealers said.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures were treading water as losses in overseas prices and a strong rupee offset summer-season demand.

* The key June contract was up 0.13 percent at 3,035 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures rose on exports inquiries and concerns over the next year's output due to the forecast of lower rainfall.

* The key June contract finished up 1.22 percent at 6,786 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on ample supplies, though exports inquiries limited the downside.

* The key June contract closed down 0.85 percent at 11,110 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures eased on subdued demand and higher supplies of poor quality crop.

* The June chana contract fell 0.52 percent to 3,034 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures edged higher on an improvement in exports demand, while wheat futures were steady.

* The June corn contract was 0.26 percent higher at 1,170 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat nudged up 0.06 percent to 1,588 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu and Prateek Chatterjee)