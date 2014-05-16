MUMBAI May 16 Indian soybean futures edged higher on Friday on thin supplies in spot markets, while rapeseed rose on good exports demand for rapeseed meal.

* Soyoil futures were treading water as tight supplies offset a drop in overseas palm oil prices.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher in the next session due to limited supplies in spot markets.

* The key June soybean contract closed up 0.6 percent at 4,585 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract edged up 0.28 percent to 3,552 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1210 GMT, the June soyoil contract was up 0.07 percent at 699.45 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures rose on concerns that production in the next season may drop as lower rainfall has been forecast.

* The June contract ended up 2.32 percent at 5,290 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures eased on ample supplies and a strong rupee.

* The key June contract was down 0.13 percent at 3,035 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures extended gains on exports inquiries and concerns over the next year's output due to a forecast of lower rainfall.

* The key June contract finished up 0.83 percent at 6,842 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on exports inquiries.

* The key June contract closed up 0.63 percent at 11,180 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower levels, though forecast of bumper production capped the upside.

* Futures are likely to open lower in the next session.

* The June chana contract rose 1.19 percent to 3,070 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures fell on sluggish demand from poultry industry, while wheat futures were steady.

* The June corn contract was 0.51 percent lower at 1,165 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat nudged down 0.13 percent to 1,586 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)