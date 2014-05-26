MUMBAI May 26 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking bearish cues from the Malaysian market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slid to their lowest in four-and-a-half months as the ringgit continued to advance and amid worries that festival-driven demand will fizzle out faster than expected.

* At 1245 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.70 percent lower at 681.90 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key June soybean contract closed down 3.33 percent at 4,561 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract fell 1.21 percent to 3,426 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell, weighed down by large supplies in the local market amid sluggish demand.

* Sugar is expected to trade weak to range-bound on Tuesday, analysts said.

* The key June contract fell 0.76 percent to 2,993 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks, and weak demand from local and overseas buyers weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric futures are seen trading weaker in the next session, analysts said.

* The key June contract ended 1.77 percent down at 6,202 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on weak overseas enquiries and higher spot supplies.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, daily average arrivals have been 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).

* The key June contract closed lower 1.79 percent at 10,975 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on some profit-taking, though it may open higher in the next session on forecast of less rains and concerns that farmers may reduce the acreage due to unattractive prices.

* The June contract ended down 2.72 percent at 5,175 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weaker on large spot supplies and lower-than-expected demand.

* The June chana contract fell 1.52 percent to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract edged up 0.09 percent at 1,117 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat was up 0.39 percent at 1,551 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)