NEW DELHI May 27 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures rose on Tuesday, bucking weak trends in the overseas
market where prices fell for a third straight session.
* But soybean futures fell due to weak demand.
* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched losses into a third
straight session, tracking weak vegetable oil markets overseas,
with prices further pressured by concerns that export demand
will not be strong enough to check rising stockpiles.
* At 1240 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.18
percent higher at 682.90 rupees per 10 kg on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The key June rapeseed contract rose 0.35 percent
to 3,438 rupees per 100 kg, while the soybean contract
closed 0.78 percent down at 4,525 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Sugar futures ended lower due to higher supplies.
* Sugar is expected to trade weak to range-bound on
Wednesday, analysts said, citing increasing supplies. The key
June contract was at 2,991 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.2
percent.
TURMERIC
* Turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks, and weak demand
from local and overseas buyers weighed on sentiment.
* Turmeric futures are seen trading weaker in the next
session, analysts said.
* The key June contract ended 2.35 percent down at
6,056 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on strong overseas
enquiries and higher spot supplies.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, daily average
arrivals have been 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).
* The key June contract closed higher 0.59 percent
at 11,040 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
* Guar seed futures rose on forecast of less rains and
concerns that farmers may reduce the acreage due to unattractive
prices.
* The June contract ended up 0.77 percent at 5,215
rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
* Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weaker on large spot
supplies and lower-than-expected demand.
* The June chana contract fell 1.82 percent to 2,796
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The June corn contract remained unchanged at
1,116 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat was down 0.77
percent at 1,539 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)