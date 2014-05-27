NEW DELHI May 27 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on Tuesday, bucking weak trends in the overseas market where prices fell for a third straight session.

* But soybean futures fell due to weak demand.

* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched losses into a third straight session, tracking weak vegetable oil markets overseas, with prices further pressured by concerns that export demand will not be strong enough to check rising stockpiles.

* At 1240 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.18 percent higher at 682.90 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key June rapeseed contract rose 0.35 percent to 3,438 rupees per 100 kg, while the soybean contract closed 0.78 percent down at 4,525 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures ended lower due to higher supplies.

* Sugar is expected to trade weak to range-bound on Wednesday, analysts said, citing increasing supplies. The key June contract was at 2,991 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.2 percent.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks, and weak demand from local and overseas buyers weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric futures are seen trading weaker in the next session, analysts said.

* The key June contract ended 2.35 percent down at 6,056 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on strong overseas enquiries and higher spot supplies.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, daily average arrivals have been 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).

* The key June contract closed higher 0.59 percent at 11,040 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures rose on forecast of less rains and concerns that farmers may reduce the acreage due to unattractive prices.

* The June contract ended up 0.77 percent at 5,215 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weaker on large spot supplies and lower-than-expected demand.

* The June chana contract fell 1.82 percent to 2,796 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract remained unchanged at 1,116 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat was down 0.77 percent at 1,539 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)