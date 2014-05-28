MUMBAI May 28 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday following gains in the U.S. market, while soyoil edged higher on good demand in the physical market due to the ongoing wedding season.

* Rapeseed futures fell on sluggish exports demand for rapeseed meal.

* Oilseed futures are likely to open higher on Thursday on a likely delay in the arrival of monsoon rains in soybeans growing central India, dealers said.

* The key June soybean contract closed up 1.46 percent at 4,591 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract edged down 0.7 percent to 3,414 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1234 GMT, the June soyoil contract was up 0.43 percent at 681.30 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures ended steady as weak demand offset concerns that production in the next season may drop as lower rainfall has been forecast.

* The June contract ended down 0.1 percent at 5,210 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures eased on ample supplies amid sluggish demand from bulk consumers.

* Sugar futures are likely to extend losses on Thursday.

* The key June contract was down 0.17 percent at 2,995 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures extended losses on weak exports demand, though concerns over the next year's output due to a forecast of lower rainfall restricted the downside.

* The key June contract finished down 0.59 percent at 6,020 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped on sluggish demand in the spot market.

* The key June contract fell 0.59 percent to 10,975 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower levels and concerns over production of summer-sown pulses.

* Futures are likely to open higher in the next session.

* The June chana contract rose 1.18 percent to 2,825 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures eased following losses in the overseas market, while wheat futures edged up on thin supplies.

* The June corn contract was 0.36 percent lower at 1,106 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat edged up 0.32 percent to 1,544 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)