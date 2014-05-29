NEW DELHI May 29 Indian oilseeds and vegetable oil futures rose on Thursday, bucking weak trends in the overseas market where palm oil dropped for a fifth consecutive session.

* Malaysian palm oil, which is on track for a third straight month of decline, could find a floor on the back of rising U.S. soybean oil prices.

* A likely delay in the arrival of monsoon rains in soybeans growing central India also helped the contract gain, dealers said.

* The same trend is expected on Friday.

* The key June soybean contract closed up 1 percent at 4,637 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract edged up 0.41 percent to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1240 GMT, the June soyoil contract was up 0.66 percent at 683 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures ended lower due to weak demand but concerns that production in the next season may drop due to expectations of lower rainfall capped losses.

* The June contract ended down 2 percent at 5,105 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures were unchanged as demand rose to meet ample supplies.

* Sugar could open weaker on Friday.

* The key June contract was at 3,075 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures extended losses on weak exports demand, though concerns over the next year's output due to forecasts of lower rainfall restricted the downside.

* The key June contract finished down 2.3 percent at 6,020 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose but sluggish demand in the spot market could soon weigh on prices.

* The key June contract rose 0.13 percent to 10,990 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures were unchanged but dealers believe the contract could soon rise because of concerns over production of summer-sown pulses.

* Chana futures are likely to open higher in the next session.

* The June chana contract was at 2,824 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures rose due to good export demand, while wheat futures edged up on thin supplies.

* The June corn contract was 0.36 percent higher at 1,108 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat edged up 0.66 percent to 1,543 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)