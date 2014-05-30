NEW DELHI May 30 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Friday, in line with global markets where palm oil futures dropped to an over seven-month low, recording their biggest monthly loss in nearly two years.

* Palm dropped nearly 8 percent in May in its largest monthly decline since September 2012, hurt by a stronger ringgit and an expected rise in supply.

* Rapeseed futures rose due to strong demand.

* At 1205 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.23 percent lower at 681.4 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key soybean contract closed 0.9 percent down at 4,592 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract rose 0.17 percent to 3,406 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures were unchanged as a pick-up in local demand offset ample supply.

* But sugar is expected to soon trade weak to rangebound, analysts said, citing increasing supplies. The key June contract was at 3,099 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures rose on good demand from local and overseas buyers.

* But turmeric futures are seen trading weaker in the next session due to rising supplies, analysts said.

* The key June contract ended 1.39 percent up at 6,254 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on strong overseas enquiries and higher spot supplies.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, daily average arrivals have been 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).

* The key June contract closed 1.32 percent higher at 11,135 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures rose on forecast of less rains and concerns that farmers may reduce the acreage due to unattractive prices.

* The June contract ended up 2.64 percent at 5,240 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on higher demand.

* The June chana contract rose 1.48 percent to 2,866 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract rose 1.35 percent to 1,125 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat eased 0.38 percent to 1,537 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)