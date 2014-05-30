GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip amid N. Korea concerns, dollar up on Mnuchin comments
NEW DELHI May 30 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Friday, in line with global markets where palm oil futures dropped to an over seven-month low, recording their biggest monthly loss in nearly two years.
* Palm dropped nearly 8 percent in May in its largest monthly decline since September 2012, hurt by a stronger ringgit and an expected rise in supply.
* Rapeseed futures rose due to strong demand.
* At 1205 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.23 percent lower at 681.4 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The key soybean contract closed 0.9 percent down at 4,592 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract rose 0.17 percent to 3,406 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Sugar futures were unchanged as a pick-up in local demand offset ample supply.
* But sugar is expected to soon trade weak to rangebound, analysts said, citing increasing supplies. The key June contract was at 3,099 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
* Turmeric futures rose on good demand from local and overseas buyers.
* But turmeric futures are seen trading weaker in the next session due to rising supplies, analysts said.
* The key June contract ended 1.39 percent up at 6,254 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on strong overseas enquiries and higher spot supplies.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, daily average arrivals have been 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).
* The key June contract closed 1.32 percent higher at 11,135 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
* Guar seed futures rose on forecast of less rains and concerns that farmers may reduce the acreage due to unattractive prices.
* The June contract ended up 2.64 percent at 5,240 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
* Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on higher demand.
* The June chana contract rose 1.48 percent to 2,866 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The June corn contract rose 1.35 percent to 1,125 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat eased 0.38 percent to 1,537 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
