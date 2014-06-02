NEW DELHI, June 2 Indian soy futures fell on Monday, taking cues from global palm oil markets, while rapeseed futures reflected sentiments in the soy complex.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a seventh straight session to their lowest in nearly seven-and-a-half months, as weak soyoil prices and disappointing export data dragged on the tropical oil.

* The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled at 2,414 ringgit ($748) per tonne.

* At 0100 GMT, the July soyoil contract was 1.2 percent lower at 649 rupees ($10.98) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key soybean contract closed 3.8 percent down at 4,419 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract fell 1.5 percent to 3,357 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures fell on expectations that this year's monsoon would spread to growing areas almost on time.

* India's weather office expects the monsoon onset over the southern coast on June 5.

* The July contract ended down 3.4 percent at 5,175 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures fell as sowing prospects for the summer crop improved with the approaching of the monsoon rains on the southern coast.

* The June chana contract fell 3.1 percent to 2,776 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures ended down on profit-booking, and as overseas demand eased and supplies improved.

* The key June contract ended 2.6 percent down at 6,094 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures closed weaker as spot supplies improved in the main producing western Gujarat state.

* The key June contract closed 1.3 percent down at 10,990 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures were down in the absence of any major demand triggers amid ample supplies.

* The key July contract was quoted 0.7 percent down at 2,961 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract fell 0.4 percent to 1,117 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat dropped 1.4 percent to 1,545 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)