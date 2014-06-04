NEW DELHI, June 4 India's soy futures rose on Wednesday, taking cues from rival palm oil, while a report of no immediate tinkering with import duties supported the edible oil complex.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended up after an eight-day losing streak, as the steep fall in prices attracted bargain hunters looking for cheap deals.

* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soy complex which also received support from the report that the new government of India, the world's top edible oil buyer, would continue with the existing import duty structure.

* At 1245 GMT, the July soyoil contract was 1.5 percent higher at 659 rupees ($11.1) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key soybean June contract closed 0.1 percent up at 4,421 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract rose 0.4 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

India's chana, or chickpea, futures rose on short-covering, though approaching monsoon rains over the Southern coast kept buying interest limited.

* The July chana contract rose 0.8 percent to 2,918 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking as weather conditions became favourable for the spread of monsoon to growing areas of South India after its onset over the Kerala coast.

* The key June contract ended 2.2 percent down at 6,018 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell as buying interest eased as expectation of higher exports for the next season faded.

* The key July contract was quoted 0.3 percent down at 2,960 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down due to higher supplies in spot markets.

* The key June contract closed 0.3 percent down at 11,010 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended down due to higher supplies in spots.

* The July contract ended down 0.1 percent at 5,230 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The key corn contract rose 0.3 percent to 1,147 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat closed flat at 1,538 rupees per 100 kg. [$1 = 59.3575 Indian Rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)