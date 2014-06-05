NEW DELHI, June 5 India's soy futures fell on
Thursday due to profit-taking on cues from rival palm oil, while
rapeseed rose on exhausting supplies of new season harvest.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended down, giving up
early gains to fall in nine out of 10 sessions as worries about
falling demand and losses in overseas soy markets weighed.
* At 1250 GMT, the July soyoil contract was 0.1
percent down at 659 rupees ($11.10) per 10 kg on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The key soybean contract closed 0.7 percent down
at 4,289 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract
rose 0.2 percent to 3,460 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
India's chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on
profit-taking as prospects of monsoon onset over the southern
coast brightened with improved rainfall activities in Kerala.
* The July chana contract fell 0.9 percent to 2,892
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended weaker on higher supplies in spots.
* The July contract ended down 0.7 percent at 5,195
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower as supplies
improved in the spot markets of western India.
* The key June contract closed 0.4 percent down at
10,970 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down as prospects of monsoon spread
to interior South India where the crop is grown improved.
* The key June contract ended 0.7 percent down at
5,976 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures rose due to short-covering on talks of fresh
government's focus on the ethanol-blending programme.
* The key July contract was quoted 1 percent up at
2,998 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The key corn contract fell 0.3 percent to 1,104
rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat closed flat at 1,538
rupees per 100 kg.
[$1 = 59.345 Indian Rupees]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)