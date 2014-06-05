NEW DELHI, June 5 India's soy futures fell on Thursday due to profit-taking on cues from rival palm oil, while rapeseed rose on exhausting supplies of new season harvest.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended down, giving up early gains to fall in nine out of 10 sessions as worries about falling demand and losses in overseas soy markets weighed.

* At 1250 GMT, the July soyoil contract was 0.1 percent down at 659 rupees ($11.10) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key soybean contract closed 0.7 percent down at 4,289 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract rose 0.2 percent to 3,460 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

India's chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on profit-taking as prospects of monsoon onset over the southern coast brightened with improved rainfall activities in Kerala.

* The July chana contract fell 0.9 percent to 2,892 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended weaker on higher supplies in spots.

* The July contract ended down 0.7 percent at 5,195 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower as supplies improved in the spot markets of western India.

* The key June contract closed 0.4 percent down at 10,970 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down as prospects of monsoon spread to interior South India where the crop is grown improved.

* The key June contract ended 0.7 percent down at 5,976 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose due to short-covering on talks of fresh government's focus on the ethanol-blending programme.

* The key July contract was quoted 1 percent up at 2,998 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The key corn contract fell 0.3 percent to 1,104 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat closed flat at 1,538 rupees per 100 kg. [$1 = 59.345 Indian Rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)