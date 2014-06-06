NEW DELHI, June 6 India's chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Friday on profit-taking as prospects of summer sowing improved with the arrival of monsoon rains over the Kerala coast.

* Monsoon rains reached the southern coast a few days later than usual, offering relief to farmers eagerly waiting for the start of the wet season that is crucial for their summer crops.

* The July chana contract fell 1.6 percent to 2,846 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down as monsoon rains spread to interior South India, improving prospects of planting for the crop.

* The key July contract ended 1.7 percent down at 5,976 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended down as sowing prospects improved with the arrival of monsoon.

* The July contract ended down 1.4 percent at 5,125 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down as supplies improved in the spot markets of western India.

* The key contract closed 1.6 percent down at 10,910 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on fresh buying support amid expectations of a duty hike by the new government.

* The key July contract was quoted 1 percent up at 3,028 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEED COMPLEX

India's soybean futures fell as sowing prospects improved with the arrival of monsoon, while soyoil was quoted higher on short-covering. Rapeseed futures were down on improved supplies in spots.

* At 1111 GMT, the July soyoil contract was 0.2 percent up at 656 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key soybean contract closed 0.8 percent down at 4,255 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract ended down 0.6 percent at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The key corn contract fell 0.7 percent to 1,126 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat fell 0.6 percent to 1,528 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)