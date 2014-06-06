US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Friday on profit-taking as prospects of summer sowing improved with the arrival of monsoon rains over the Kerala coast.
* Monsoon rains reached the southern coast a few days later than usual, offering relief to farmers eagerly waiting for the start of the wet season that is crucial for their summer crops.
* The July chana contract fell 1.6 percent to 2,846 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down as monsoon rains spread to interior South India, improving prospects of planting for the crop.
* The key July contract ended 1.7 percent down at 5,976 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended down as sowing prospects improved with the arrival of monsoon.
* The July contract ended down 1.4 percent at 5,125 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down as supplies improved in the spot markets of western India.
* The key contract closed 1.6 percent down at 10,910 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures rose on fresh buying support amid expectations of a duty hike by the new government.
* The key July contract was quoted 1 percent up at 3,028 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEED COMPLEX
India's soybean futures fell as sowing prospects improved with the arrival of monsoon, while soyoil was quoted higher on short-covering. Rapeseed futures were down on improved supplies in spots.
* At 1111 GMT, the July soyoil contract was 0.2 percent up at 656 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key soybean contract closed 0.8 percent down at 4,255 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract ended down 0.6 percent at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The key corn contract fell 0.7 percent to 1,126 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat fell 0.6 percent to 1,528 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487