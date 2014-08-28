MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, following gains in overseas markets and on an improvement in demand due to upcoming festivals.

* India celebrates the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali in the next two months, when edible oil demand goes up.

* At 12:12 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.39 percent at 620.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 0.7 percent higher at 3,358 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed contract finished up 1 percent at 3,567 rupees per 100 kg.

* Oilseeds futures are likely to open slightly higher in the next trading session.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures snapped a five-day losing streak on bargain buying driven by an improvement in export demand for guar gum.

* The October contract ended 0.47 percent higher at 5,796 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on an improvement in demand and concerns over production due to scanty rainfall in key growing areas.

* The key September contract closed 2.4 percent higher at 6,616 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher as demand rose in spot markets due to the festivals.

* The September contract closed higher 0.74 percent at 2,847 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures eased on ample supplies, though a likely rise in demand due to festivals restricted the downside.

* The key September contract was down 0.13 percent at 3,040 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on buying interest at low levels.

* The key September contract ended up 0.1 percent at 11,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open up on export enquiries.

CORN, WHEAT

September corn contract edged up 0.53 percent to 1,141 rupees per 100 kg following gains in the world market. September wheat eased 0.06 percent to 1,554 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)