MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday, following gains in overseas markets
and on an improvement in demand due to upcoming festivals.
* India celebrates the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali in
the next two months, when edible oil demand goes up.
* At 12:12 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on
the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.39
percent at 620.50 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key October soybean contract closed 0.7
percent higher at 3,358 rupees per 100 kg, while the September
rapeseed contract finished up 1 percent at 3,567 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Oilseeds futures are likely to open slightly higher in the
next trading session.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures snapped a five-day losing streak on
bargain buying driven by an improvement in export demand for
guar gum.
* The October contract ended 0.47 percent higher at
5,796 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures jumped on an improvement in demand and
concerns over production due to scanty rainfall in key growing
areas.
* The key September contract closed 2.4 percent
higher at 6,616 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher as demand rose in
spot markets due to the festivals.
* The September contract closed higher 0.74 percent
at 2,847 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures eased on ample supplies, though a likely rise
in demand due to festivals restricted the downside.
* The key September contract was down 0.13 percent
at 3,040 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on buying interest at
low levels.
* The key September contract ended up 0.1 percent at
11,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to open up on export enquiries.
CORN, WHEAT
September corn contract edged up 0.53 percent to
1,141 rupees per 100 kg following gains in the world market.
September wheat eased 0.06 percent to 1,554 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)