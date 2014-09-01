NEW DELHI, Sept 1 Indian guar seed futures ended lower on Monday on profit-taking as the monsoon improved in the growing areas of the western region.

* The October contract ended 3.3 percent down at 5,609 rupees ($93 dollar) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Weather officials forecast improved rainfall over the central and southern regions for this week.

* The contract is expected to open lower in the next session.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were down on ample supplies, while an improvement in the monsoon over the sugarcane-growing areas of the western India also kept buying interests away.

* The key October contract was down 2.6 percent at 3,026 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEED COMPLEX

Soy futures were down on prospects of higher output after beneficial monsoon over the soybean-growing areas of the central India.

* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment in the soy complex and closed lower.

* At 12:50 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was down 1.7 percent at 557 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key October soybean contract closed 2 percent down at 3,270 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed contract ended down 1.4 percent at 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* Oilseed futures are likely to open slightly weaker in the next trading session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking after rains in the growing belt of South India, mainly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bolstered prospects of higher output.

* The key September contract closed 2.1 percent down at 6,496 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures edged up as demand rose in spot markets due to a host of festivals.

* The September contract closed higher 0.5 percent at 2,860 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on beneficial rains over the growing region of the western state of Gujarat.

* The key September contract ended down 1.2 percent at 11,055 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open lower in the next session amid positive outlook on output.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract was down 0.9 percent at 1,132 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat edged up 0.2 percent to 1,556 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 dollar = 60.52 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)