MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in overseas markets and on good demand in spot markets due to festivals.

* Soybean futures fell on weak export demand for soymeal.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when edible oil demand goes up.

* At 11:58 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.67 percent at 605 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 1.2 percent lower at 3,231 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed contract finished up 0.06 percent at 3,537 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up, lifted by gains in overseas soy oil markets and on better-than-expected exports in August, although concerns about higher edible oil supplies kept prices near five-and-a-half-year lows.

* Soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday on bargain-buying.

SUGAR

Sugar futures eased on ample supplies and lower-than expected demand due to festivals.

* The key September contract was down 0.46 percent at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are likely to open slightly higher in the next session.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish demand in the physical market, though concerns over production of summer-sown pulses limited the downside.

* The September contract closed 1.7 percent lower at 2,812 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures edged higher on bargain buying, driven by an improvement in export demand for guar gum.

* The October contract ended 0.14 percent higher at 5,573 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures eased on good rainfall in key growing areas.

* The key September contract closed 0.22 percent down at 6,482 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped as the top producing Gujarat state has been getting good rainfall.

* The key September contract ended down 1.36 percent at 10,905 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract edged up 0.80 percent to 1,138 rupees per 100 kg, following gains in the world market. September wheat edged up 0.26 percent to 1,560 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)