MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Wednesday on good demand for edible oils in spot
markets due to upcoming festivals and as gains in overseas
markets buoyed sentiment.
* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals
of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when edible oil demand goes up.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1 percent,
supported by better-than-expected export data and as traders
cited an oversold market.
* At 12:01 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on
the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.68
percent at 607 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key October soybean contract closed 0.77
percent higher at 3,256 rupees per 100 kg, while the September
rapeseed contract finished up 1.3 percent at 3,583
rupees per 100 kg.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on
Thursday.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on bargain-buying, driven
by concerns that production of summer-sown pulses could drop due
to erratic rainfall.
* The September contract closed 0.53 percent higher
at 2,827 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures jumped on bargain-buying and an
improvement in export demand for guar gum.
* The October contract ended 1.65 percent higher at
5,665 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures edged up on thin supplies, though good
rainfall in key growing areas capped the upside.
* The key September contract closed 0.77 percent
higher at 6,532 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures eased on ample supplies and lower-than
expected demand from festivals.
* The key September contract was down 0.46 percent
at 3,005 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on an improvement
in demand, though good rainfall in the top producing Gujarat
state capped the rise.
* The key September contract ended up 0.28 percent
at 10,935 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The September corn contract fell 1.58 percent to
1,118 rupees per 100 kg, following losses in the world market.
September wheat edged up 0.26 percent to 1,564 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)