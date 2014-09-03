MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday on good demand for edible oils in spot markets due to upcoming festivals and as gains in overseas markets buoyed sentiment.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when edible oil demand goes up.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1 percent, supported by better-than-expected export data and as traders cited an oversold market.

* At 12:01 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.68 percent at 607 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 0.77 percent higher at 3,256 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed contract finished up 1.3 percent at 3,583 rupees per 100 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Thursday.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on bargain-buying, driven by concerns that production of summer-sown pulses could drop due to erratic rainfall.

* The September contract closed 0.53 percent higher at 2,827 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures jumped on bargain-buying and an improvement in export demand for guar gum.

* The October contract ended 1.65 percent higher at 5,665 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up on thin supplies, though good rainfall in key growing areas capped the upside.

* The key September contract closed 0.77 percent higher at 6,532 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures eased on ample supplies and lower-than expected demand from festivals.

* The key September contract was down 0.46 percent at 3,005 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on an improvement in demand, though good rainfall in the top producing Gujarat state capped the rise.

* The key September contract ended up 0.28 percent at 10,935 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract fell 1.58 percent to 1,118 rupees per 100 kg, following losses in the world market. September wheat edged up 0.26 percent to 1,564 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)