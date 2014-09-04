MUMBAI, Sept 4 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday, hovering near their lowest level in a year hit in the previous session, due to subdued export demand for soymeal and on a stronger rupee, while soyoil rose following gains in rival Malaysian palm oil.

* India's soymeal exports in August fell to 2,778 tonnes compared with 183,965 tonnes a year ago, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a statement.

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday.

* At 12:08 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.64 percent at 608.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when edible oil demand goes up.

* The key October soybean contract closed 0.95 percent lower at 3,225 rupees per 100 kg, just above a one-year low of 3,179 rupees hit on Wednesday.

* The September rapeseed contract finished down 0.14 percent at 3,578 rupees per 100 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to fall on Friday.

SUGAR

Sugar futures dropped tracking losses in overseas markets and on ample supplies.

* The key September contract was down 0.17 percent at 3,002 rupees per 100 kg.

* New York raw sugar futures were down 1.3 percent on Thursday afternoon on ample supplies.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on sluggish demand in spot markets and on hopes of bumper production of the winter-sown crop due to heavy rainfall in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh.

* The September contract closed 2.44 percent lower at 2,758 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures surged on an improvement in export demand for guar gum.

* The October contract ended 3.5 percent higher at 5,999 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped on hopes of higher production due to good rainfall in key growing areas.

* The key September contract closed 0.8 percent lower at 6,480 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady as an improvement in demand offset good rainfall in the top producing Gujarat state.

* The key September contract ended up 0.09 percent at 10,945 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract fell 2.07 percent to 1,089 rupees per 100 kg, following losses in the world market. September wheat fell 0.58 percent to 1,555 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)