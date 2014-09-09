MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, weighed by weak export demand for soymeal and following losses in the U.S soybean and Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Indian soymeal exports plummeted in August and are expected to remain weak until the year-end when the new crop arrives, as poor supplies and high prices of the animal feed drive traditional buyers away from the leading Asian supplier.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.31 percent lower at 3,157 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October rapeseed contract finished down 0.50 percent at 3,576 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:11 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was down 0.33 percent at 568.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, analysts said.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on large domestic supplies and lower-than-expected demand.

* The key October contract was down 2.10 percent at 2,941 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, traders expect local sugar demand to pick-up in the coming days ahead of key festivals.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in spot demand ahead of festivals though hopes of bumper production from the winter-sown crop due to heavy rainfall in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh, restricted the upside.

* The October contract closed 0.85 percent higher at 2,854 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh export demand and thin supplies.

* The October contract ended 1.17 percent higher at 5,732 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures slipped due to sluggish local and export demand.

* The key September contract closed 0.19 percent lower at 6,232 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weak as an improvement in demand offset prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in the top producing Gujarat state.

* The key September contract closed 0.41 percent lower at 10,875 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract edged up 0.09 percent to 1,086 rupees per 100 kg. September wheat slipped 0.58 percent to 1,546 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)