NEW DELHI, Sept 10 Indian soyoil and soybean futures fell on Wednesday, dragged down by weak export demand for soymeal and tracking losses in U.S. soybean and Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched lower on Wednesday, following losses in crude and vegetable oil markets overseas with investors bracing for forecasts of bigger global oilseed supplies, although a surge in palm export curbed losses.

* Indian soymeal exports plummeted in August and are expected to remain weak until the year-end when the new crop arrives, as poor supplies and high prices of the animal feed drive traditional buyers away from the leading Asian supplier.

* At 12:10 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was down 0.70 percent at 566 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.89 percent lower at 3,129 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October rapeseed contract finished up 0.20 percent at 3,583 rupees per 100 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, analysts said.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on large domestic supplies and lower-than-expected demand.

* The key October contract was down 0.68 percent at 2,917 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, traders expect local sugar demand to pick-up in the coming days ahead of key festivals.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

* Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday India's 2014/15 sugar output will not be less than the annual demand despite apprehensions that mills in the biggest cane producing state of Uttar Pradesh will not start operations in the new season beginning October.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on hopes of bumper production from the winter-sown crop due to good rainfall in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh.

* The October contract closed 1.02 percent higher at 2,824 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell due to weak export demand.

* The October contract ended 0.56 percent lower at 5,700 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures slipped due to sluggish local and export demand.

* The key October contract closed 0.22 percent lower at 6,358 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weak as an improvement in demand offset prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in the top producing Gujarat state.

* The key October contract closed 0.96 percent lower at 10,850 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract edged up 0.18 percent to 1,092 rupees per 100 kg. October wheat slipped 0.25 percent to 1,579 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)