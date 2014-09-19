MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian soybean futures dropped on Friday following losses in overseas market and on sluggish exports demand for soymeal, while soyoil and rapeseed fell on weakness in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* U.S. soybeans also plunged to their weakest since July 2010 while corn eased to near contract lows as the market continued to focus on the prospect of record production in upcoming U.S. corn and soy harvests.

* Indian soymeal exports plummeted in August and are expected to remain weak until the year-end when the new crop arrives.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 3.4 percent lower at 3,117 rupees per 100 kg, while October rapeseed contract finished down 0.71 percent at 3,632 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:31 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was down 0.29 percent at 598.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge down in the next trading session.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged up on bargain buying and an improvement in demand due to festivals, though a drop in global prices capped the upside.

* The key October contract was up 0.03 percent at 2,862 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on sluggish demand in spot markets and on hopes of bumper production of the winter-sown crop due to heavy rainfall in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh.

* The October contract closed 0.56 percent lower at 2,831 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on hopes of bumper production due to good rainfall in key growing north-western state of Rajasthan in August.

* The October contract ended 2.37 percent lower at 5,560 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended losses on hopes of higher production due to good rainfall in key growing areas.

* The key October contract closed 1.2 percent lower at 5,870 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state.

* The key October contract closed down 0.93 percent at 10,660 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract fell 0.82 percent to 1,090 rupees per 100 kg following losses in the U.S. market. October wheat nudged up 0.06 percent to 1,602 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)