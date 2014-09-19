MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian soybean futures dropped
on Friday following losses in overseas market and on sluggish
exports demand for soymeal, while soyoil and rapeseed fell on
weakness in Malaysian palm oil prices.
* U.S. soybeans also plunged to their weakest since July
2010 while corn eased to near contract lows as the market
continued to focus on the prospect of record production in
upcoming U.S. corn and soy harvests.
* Indian soymeal exports plummeted in August and are
expected to remain weak until the year-end when the new crop
arrives.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 3.4 percent lower at
3,117 rupees per 100 kg, while October rapeseed contract
finished down 0.71 percent at 3,632 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 12:31 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was
down 0.29 percent at 598.45 rupees per 10 kg.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge down in the
next trading session.
SUGAR
Sugar futures edged up on bargain buying and an improvement
in demand due to festivals, though a drop in global prices
capped the upside.
* The key October contract was up 0.03 percent at
2,862 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals
of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on sluggish demand in
spot markets and on hopes of bumper production of the
winter-sown crop due to heavy rainfall in the top producing
state of Madhya Pradesh.
* The October contract closed 0.56 percent lower at
2,831 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell on hopes of bumper production
due to good rainfall in key growing north-western state of
Rajasthan in August.
* The October contract ended 2.37 percent lower at
5,560 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended losses on hopes of higher
production due to good rainfall in key growing areas.
* The key October contract closed 1.2 percent lower
at 5,870 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on prospects of higher
output due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state.
* The key October contract closed down 0.93 percent
at 10,660 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The October corn contract fell 0.82 percent to
1,090 rupees per 100 kg following losses in the U.S. market.
October wheat nudged up 0.06 percent to 1,602 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)