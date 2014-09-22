MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday to their lowest level in over 13 months on sluggish exports demand for soymeal and a drop in overseas prices, while soyoil and rapeseed slid, following weakness in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Indian soymeal exports plummeted in August and are expected to remain weak until the year-end when the new crop arrives.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 2.5 percent lower at 3,039 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,024 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Aug. 16, 2013.

* October rapeseed contract finished down 0.72 percent at 3,606 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1207 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was down 0.71 percent at 593.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge higher in the next trading session on bargain buying.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged down on ample supplies and a drop in global prices, though a likely rise in demand due to the upcoming festive season capped the downside.

* The key October contract was down 0.10 percent at 2,857 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on poor demand in spot markets and on hopes of bumper production of the winter-sown crop due to heavy rainfall in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh.

* The October contract closed 1.55 percent lower at 2,787 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,776 rupees earlier in the day.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain buying, though hopes of bumper production due to good rainfall in key growing north-western state of Rajasthan capped the upside.

* The October contract ended 2.9 percent higher at 5,719 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on bargain buying after hitting a contract low earlier in the day on expectations of higher production.

* The key October contract closed 0.92 percent higher at 5,924 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 5,822 rupees earlier in the day.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state.

* The key October contract closed down 0.38 percent at 10,620 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract edged up 0.46 percent to 1,090 rupees per 100 kg on bargain buying. October wheat edged down 0.25 percent to 1,598 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)