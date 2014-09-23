NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Indian soyoil futures
recovered on Tuesday due to short-covering, taking cue from
sentiment in rival palm oil futures, said trade analysts on
Tuesday.
* Malaysian palm oil futures bounced back after hitting a
more than one-week low in the previous session, as a recovery in
overseas soy markets and a weaker ringgit lifted the tropical
oil.
* At 1245 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on
the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was quoted 1.2
percent higher at 599.5 rupees ($9.8) per 10 kg.
* Soybean futures reflected the sentiment of soyoil, while
rapeseed futures ended up on vanishing old stocks in spots.
* The key November soybean contract was up 0.8
percent at 2,996 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed
contract finished up 1.2 percent at 3,648 rupees per 100
kg.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge higher in
the next trading session on recovery.
SUGAR
Sugar futures edged up on short-covering, riding the
upcoming festive season demand.
* The key December contract was up 0.3 percent at
2,775 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals
of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand surges in the
world's biggest consumer of the sweetener.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on new buying interest
arising on news of the withdrawal of monsoon rains from some
parts of the western region.
* The start of this year's monsoon retreat has a bearish
impact as the late sown varieties would have gained had the
withdrawal been delayed further, said a Hyderabad-based analyst.
* The October contract closed 0.5 percent up at
2,800 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures gained on bargain buying, but hopes
of a bumper harvest due to good rainfall over the main growing
areas of the north-western state of Rajasthan capped the upside.
* The October contract ended 0.3 percent higher at
5,737 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on short-covering, taking cue from the
start of the annual monsoon rains from the South Asian country.
* The key October contract closed up 0.4 percent at
5,946 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures recovered as the monsoon rains
in top producing Gujarat state have almost vanished, and boosted
output prospects for the maturing crop.
* The key October contract closed up 0.2 percent at
10,640 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The October corn contract was flat at 1,081 rupees
per 100 kg while October wheat edged down 0.3 percent to
1,593 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)