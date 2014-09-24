NEW DELHI, Sept 24 Indian soyoil futures witnessed short-covering for the second straight session, taking cue from rival palm oil futures, trade analysts said on Wednesday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose, fuelled by optimism that robust export demand amid easing palm output in September would help cut a rise in stocks in the world's second-largest grower.

* At 1245 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was quoted 1.5 percent higher at 612 rupees ($10.04) per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds futures reflected the sentiment of soyoil.

* The key November soybean contract was up 0.3 percent at 3,006 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed contract nudged up 0.05 percent to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil futures are likely to edge up in the next trading session on short-covering, while rapeseed is expected to witness buying interest on vanishing stocks in spots.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged down on profit-taking on expectations of higher output due to healthy distribution of the monsoon rains over cane growing regions of the country.

* The key October contract was down 0.3 percent at 2,888 rupees.

* But buying interest is expected in the next few weeks as India is set to celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand surges in the world's top consumer of the sweetener.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on profit-taking after discounting the news of retreat of the monsoon from the western region.

* On Tuesday, weather officials said the monsoon rains started withdrawing.

* The October contract closed 0.9 percent down at 2,774 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures lost due to profit-taking on hopes of a bumper harvest because of good rainfall over the main growing areas of the north-western state of Rajasthan.

* The October contract ended 0.3 percent lower at 5,702 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to get buying support on prospects of delayed arrival of the new harvest.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on a correction as rains are still alive in some growing areas of south India.

* The key October contract closed down 0.2 percent at 5,934 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down, taking cue from high inventories in spots.

* The key October contract closed down 1.4 percent at 10,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is expected to open weak in the next session.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract was 2.1 percent down at 1,052 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat edged down 0.3 percent to 1,588 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)