NEW DELHI, Sept 25 Indian soyoil futures witnessed short-covering for the third session in a row, taking cue from rival palm oil futures and supported by festival season demand, trader said on Thursday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched gains into a third day to hit their highest in more than six weeks, buoyed by robust demand and expectations that output would drop this month.

* At 1235 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was quoted 1.1 percent higher at 619 rupees ($10) per 10 kg.

* Soybean futures reflected the sentiment of soyoil.

* The key November soybean contract was up 0.8 percent at 3,030 rupees per 100 kg, while the November rapeseed contract was down 0.1 percent at 3,696 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil futures are likely to rise in the next trading session, while rapeseed is expected to open weak as the winter sowing season is set to start from the next month. Rapeseed is India's main oilseed crop in the winter season.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded higher on stockist buying to meet festive season demand.

* The key December contract was up 0.4 percent at 2,811 rupees.

* Buying interest to remain alive over the next few weeks as India celebrates the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand surges.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on festival season buying interest in spots.

* The October contract closed 0.7 percent up at 2,794 rupees per 100 kg.

* The chana contract is likely to open higher next session.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended down on hopes of a bumper harvest due to ample monsoon rainfall over growing areas.

* The October contract fell 2 percent to 5,589 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely open down on Friday as the arrival season approaches.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on short-covering as the monsoon has been active in growing areas of south India and more rains at this juncture could damage the crop.

* The key October contract closed up 0.1 percent at 5,998 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as inventories drop in spots, though higher stocks capped any major gain.

* The key October contract closed up 0.1 percent at 10,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is expected to open down in the next session on profit-taking.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract fell 1.9 percent to 1,036 rupees per 100 kg, and October wheat also nudged down 0.1 percent to 1,587 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)