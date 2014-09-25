NEW DELHI, Sept 25 Indian soyoil futures
witnessed short-covering for the third session in a row, taking
cue from rival palm oil futures and supported by festival season
demand, trader said on Thursday.
* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched gains into a third
day to hit their highest in more than six weeks, buoyed by
robust demand and expectations that output would drop this
month.
* At 1235 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on
the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was quoted 1.1
percent higher at 619 rupees ($10) per 10 kg.
* Soybean futures reflected the sentiment of soyoil.
* The key November soybean contract was up 0.8
percent at 3,030 rupees per 100 kg, while the November rapeseed
contract was down 0.1 percent at 3,696 rupees per 100
kg.
* Soyoil futures are likely to rise in the next trading
session, while rapeseed is expected to open weak as the winter
sowing season is set to start from the next month. Rapeseed is
India's main oilseed crop in the winter season.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded higher on stockist buying to meet
festive season demand.
* The key December contract was up 0.4 percent at
2,811 rupees.
* Buying interest to remain alive over the next few weeks as
India celebrates the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time
when sugar demand surges.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on festival season
buying interest in spots.
* The October contract closed 0.7 percent up at
2,794 rupees per 100 kg.
* The chana contract is likely to open higher next session.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended down on hopes of a bumper
harvest due to ample monsoon rainfall over growing areas.
* The October contract fell 2 percent to 5,589
rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely open down on Friday as the arrival
season approaches.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up on short-covering as the monsoon
has been active in growing areas of south India and more rains
at this juncture could damage the crop.
* The key October contract closed up 0.1 percent at
5,998 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as inventories drop in
spots, though higher stocks capped any major gain.
* The key October contract closed up 0.1 percent at
10,505 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is expected to open down in the next session
on profit-taking.
CORN, WHEAT
The October corn contract fell 1.9 percent to 1,036
rupees per 100 kg, and October wheat also nudged down
0.1 percent to 1,587 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)