MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian soybean futures edged up
on Tuesday on bargain buying, driven by a weak rupee, while
soyoil eased due to a surge in import of cheaper palm oil.
* A weak rupee raises returns of oilmeal exporters and make
imports of edible oil expensive. The rupee fell on Tuesday.
* India's overseas purchases of edible oil in the year
starting November are set to surge to a record 13 million
tonnes, as lower prices, rising population and higher incomes
boost consumption.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.07 percent higher at
3,063 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,024 rupees last
week, the lowest level in more than 13 months.
* October rapeseed contract finished up 0.5 percent
at 3,647 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1218 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was
down 0.22 percent at 616.40 rupees per 10 kg.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge higher in
the next trading session, following gains in rival Malaysian
palm oil.
SUGAR
Sugar futures edged higher, tracking gains in overseas
market and on an improvement in demand due to festivals, though
ample supplies capped the upside.
* The key October contract was up 0.21 percent at
2,897 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on festive demand and
buying at lower levels after hitting a contract low in the
previous session.
* The October contract closed 0.25 percent higher at
2,770 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,743
rupees in the previous session.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures dropped on hopes of bumper
production due to good rainfall in key growing north-western
state of Rajasthan capped the upside.
* The October contract ended 1.5 percent lower at
5,560 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures eased on expectations of higher production.
* The key October contract closed 0.3 percent lower
at 6,014 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on prospects of higher
output due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state.
* The key October contract closed down 1.64 percent
at 10,795 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The October corn contract was unchanged at 1,039
rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat nudged up 0.06
percent to 1,578 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)