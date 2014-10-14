MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering while firm cues from overseas markets aided sentiment.

* U.S. soybean prices rose, extending gains into a second session on reports of variable yields and harvest delays.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures in India are likely to open steady on Wednesday.

* At 1252 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 590.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 1.84 percent higher at 2,933 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October rapeseed contract closed 2.10 percent up at 3,638 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged up on a pick-up in demand due to festivals, though large supplies are seen weighing on prices on Wednesday.

* The key October contract was up 0.10 percent at 2,936 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher due to a pick-up in local buying in the festive season.

* Chana futures are likely to trade firm in the short term.

* The October contract rose 0.14 percent to 2,810 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures closed unchanged amid expectations of bumper production due to good rainfall in the key growing north-western state of Rajasthan, while some export demand helped sentiment.

* The October contract ended unchanged at 5,647 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose as a rise in local consumption in the festive season offset large stocks.

* The key October contract closed 2.10 percent higher at 6,402 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh export demand, though prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in the top producing Gujarat state in August restricted the upside.

* The key October contract closed up 2.73 percent at 10,900 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract was up 0.88 percent at 1,028 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat rose 0.37 percent to 1,620 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)