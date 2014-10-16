MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday due to lower-than expected supplies in local markets because of delayed sowing while soyoil futures edged up on festive demand.

* Oilseeds futures are likely to open stronger on Friday.

* The key October soybean contract closed 3 percent higher at 3,021 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The October rapeseed contract closed 0.96 percent up at 3,673 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1238 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was up 0.11 percent at 590.30 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell due to higher supplies amid steady demand.

* The key October contract was down 0.51 percent at 2,944 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures were higher on Thursday and may open stronger in the next trading session on a rise in local demand in the festive season.

* The October contract rose 0.75 percent to 2,831 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on expectation of higher production due to good rainfall in the north-western state of Rajasthan, the top producer, while export demand limited the downside.

* The October contract ended 1.58 percent lower at 5,558 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on higher stocks but concerns about lower yield could support prices in the next session.

* The key October contract closed 0.97 percent lower at 6,340 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on higher arrivals though export demand restricted the downside.

* The key October contract closed down 0.18 percent at 10,880 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract was up 0.68 percent at 1,035 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat rose 1.91 percent to 1,651 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)