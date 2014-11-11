NEW DELHI Nov 11 Indian soybean futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday on higher supplies from the new season harvest, though rapeseed ended up on thin arrivals amid good demand.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at 3,283 rupees ($53) per 100 kg.

* A late surge in monsoon rains this year is expected to help India's soybean output rise by a tenth to 10.44 million tonnes in the crop year ending next June.

* The December rapeseed contract rose 0.1 percent to 3,836 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1245 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.3 percent at 582 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell sharply as exporters shied away from fresh buying, expecting a further slide in prices while higher supplies weighed on sentiment.

* Guar futures are expected to trade weak in the near term.

* The December contract ended down 3.4 percent at 5,023 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on fresh export demand which is expected to support prices in the next session.

* The key December contract ended up 3.6 percent at 12,170 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher due to inferior quality supply in the spot market amid good demand from north India, though large carry-forward stocks curbed the upside.

* Turmeric futures are likely to trade higher on Wednesday.

* The key December contract inched up 1.8 percent to 6,564 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose slightly on some festive demand, though ample supply and forecast of surplus output for a fifth straight year could weigh on prices in the short run.

* The key December contract edged up 0.2 percent to 2,744 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on poor supplies in spot markets amid a pick-up in demand from mills.

* Chana futures are likely to open up on Wednesday.

* The December contract ended 0.8 percent up at 3,221 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 0.2 percent at 1,175 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat fell 0.1 percent to 1,630 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)