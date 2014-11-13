MUMBAI Nov 13 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Thursday due to thin supplies in the spot market amid a rise in local demand, while soybean slipped on expectations of higher output.

* The December rapeseed contract rose 0.23 percent to 3,863 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* A late surge in monsoon rains this year is expected to help India's soybean output rise by a tenth to 10.44 million tonnes in the crop year ending next June.

* The key December soybean contract slipped 0.78 percent at 3,318 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1250 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.14 percent at 589.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's cooking oil imports hit a record high in 2013/14 due to a surge in overseas purchases of soy and sunflower oils, a trade body said on Thursday, adding that low global prices could spur even higher imports in the current year.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell due to a decline in demand from exporters on anticipation of a further drop in the prices and on large new season supply.

* The December contract ended lower 1.86 percent at 5,064 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower on weak local demand and higher-than-expected local supply.

* Jeera futures are expected to open steady in the next session as export demand may aid prices at lower levels.

* The key December contract ended down 1.06 percent at 12,090 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower on large carry-forward stocks and may continue to fall on Friday.

* The key December contract fell 3.96 percent to 6,310 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell due to ample supply and forecast of surplus output.

* Sugar futures may open weak in the next session on higher output.

* The key December contract fell 0.61 percent to 2,753 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to a drop in spot demand.

* The December contract ended 0.75 percent down at 3,183 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract edged up 0.08 percent at 1,190 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat contract slipped 0.06 percent to 1,627 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)