MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
fell on Friday following weak cues from the international market
while expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.
* Soybean futures are likely to trade weak in the near term.
* The key December soybean contract fell 0.48
percent to 3,302 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity &
Derivatives Exchange.
* A late surge in monsoon rains this year is expected to
help India's soybean output rise by a tenth to 10.44 million
tonnes in the crop year ending next June.
* The December rapeseed contract rose 0.26 percent
to 3,873 rupees per 100 kg on thin spot supply.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a third day on
Friday as crude prices hit four-year lows, causing palm to shave
off gains made earlier in the week, with traders cautious ahead
of export data due out in the coming week.
* At 1243 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
down 0.67 percent at 585.65 rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell on sluggish demand from
exporters in anticipation of a further drop in prices and on
large new season supply.
* Guar futures are expected to trade weak on Monday.
* The December contract ended down 3.75 percent at
4,874 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh export
inquiries, though higher-than-expected local supply could weigh
on sentiment in the next trading session.
* The key December contract ended up 1.03 percent at
12,215 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended almost steady on ample stocks and
subdued demand though inferior quality supply restricted the
downside.
* The key December contract eased 0.03 percent to
6,306 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures rose on some value buying at lower prices
though ample supply and forecast of surplus output limited the
upside.
* Sugar futures may open weak in the next session on higher
output.
* The key December contract rose 0.11 percent to
2,741 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures snapped a two-day falling streak
on some lower-level buying.
* The December contract ended up 0.50 percent at
3,199 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract edged down 0.25 percent
at 1,190 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat contract
rose 0.12 percent to 1,629 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)