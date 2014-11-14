MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Friday following weak cues from the international market while expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* Soybean futures are likely to trade weak in the near term.

* The key December soybean contract fell 0.48 percent to 3,302 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* A late surge in monsoon rains this year is expected to help India's soybean output rise by a tenth to 10.44 million tonnes in the crop year ending next June.

* The December rapeseed contract rose 0.26 percent to 3,873 rupees per 100 kg on thin spot supply.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a third day on Friday as crude prices hit four-year lows, causing palm to shave off gains made earlier in the week, with traders cautious ahead of export data due out in the coming week.

* At 1243 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.67 percent at 585.65 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on sluggish demand from exporters in anticipation of a further drop in prices and on large new season supply.

* Guar futures are expected to trade weak on Monday.

* The December contract ended down 3.75 percent at 4,874 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh export inquiries, though higher-than-expected local supply could weigh on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The key December contract ended up 1.03 percent at 12,215 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended almost steady on ample stocks and subdued demand though inferior quality supply restricted the downside.

* The key December contract eased 0.03 percent to 6,306 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on some value buying at lower prices though ample supply and forecast of surplus output limited the upside.

* Sugar futures may open weak in the next session on higher output.

* The key December contract rose 0.11 percent to 2,741 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures snapped a two-day falling streak on some lower-level buying.

* The December contract ended up 0.50 percent at 3,199 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract edged down 0.25 percent at 1,190 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat contract rose 0.12 percent to 1,629 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)