NEW DELHI Nov 17 Indian soybean futures ended
down on Monday as arrivals in spot markets gathered momentum
amid expectations of higher output, which limited fresh buying.
* Soybean futures are likely to trade down in the near term.
* Soyoil and rapeseed reflected the weak sentiment in edible
oil complex due to higher arrivals of soybean, the main summer
season oilseed crop of the world's top importer of cooking oil.
* The key December soybean contract fell 0.5 percent
to 3,284 rupees ($53) per 100 kg on the National Commodity &
Derivatives Exchange.
* This year, a late surge in the monsoon rains is expected
to raise India's soybean production by a tenth to 10.44 million
tonnes.
* The December rapeseed contract fell 0.8 percent to
3,841 rupees per 100 kg on thin spot supply.
* At 1243 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
down 0.7 percent at 583 rupees per 10 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on profit-taking.
* The December contract ended down 1.4 percent at
3,154 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose on short covering, but high arrivals
are expected to kept market sentiment subdued in the short run.
* Guar futures are expected to trade down on Tuesday.
* The December contract rose 1.0 percent to 4,923
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on improved export demand
and falling stocks.
* The key December contract ended up 1.3 percent at
12,370 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up on short covering as demand from
North India and overseas are expected to rise in the short run.
* The key December contract rose 1.3 percent to
6,388 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures trade up, though sentiment remained bearish
due to start of the crushing season.
* Sugar futures may open weak in the next session on higher
output.
* The key December contract rose 0.2 percent to
2,746 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract edged up 0.4 percent to
1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat contract
fell 0.2 percent to 1,624 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)