NEW DELHI Nov 17 Indian soybean futures ended down on Monday as arrivals in spot markets gathered momentum amid expectations of higher output, which limited fresh buying.

* Soybean futures are likely to trade down in the near term.

* Soyoil and rapeseed reflected the weak sentiment in edible oil complex due to higher arrivals of soybean, the main summer season oilseed crop of the world's top importer of cooking oil.

* The key December soybean contract fell 0.5 percent to 3,284 rupees ($53) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* This year, a late surge in the monsoon rains is expected to raise India's soybean production by a tenth to 10.44 million tonnes.

* The December rapeseed contract fell 0.8 percent to 3,841 rupees per 100 kg on thin spot supply.

* At 1243 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.7 percent at 583 rupees per 10 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on profit-taking.

* The December contract ended down 1.4 percent at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on short covering, but high arrivals are expected to kept market sentiment subdued in the short run.

* Guar futures are expected to trade down on Tuesday.

* The December contract rose 1.0 percent to 4,923 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on improved export demand and falling stocks.

* The key December contract ended up 1.3 percent at 12,370 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on short covering as demand from North India and overseas are expected to rise in the short run.

* The key December contract rose 1.3 percent to 6,388 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures trade up, though sentiment remained bearish due to start of the crushing season.

* Sugar futures may open weak in the next session on higher output.

* The key December contract rose 0.2 percent to 2,746 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract edged up 0.4 percent to 1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat contract fell 0.2 percent to 1,624 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)