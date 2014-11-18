NEW DELHI Nov 18 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on short covering as global prices of the oilseed rebounded due to a rise in demand for supplies from the world's top grower, the United States.

* Soyoil reflected the sentiment in soybeans, while rapeseed futures closed higher on exhausting old stocks.

* The key December soybean contract ended up 1.6 percent at 3,336 rupees ($54) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* At 0107 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.5 percent at 588 rupees per 10 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract was higher 0.5 percent at 3,855 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on improved export demand and falling stocks.

* The key December contract ended up 2.1 percent at 12,625 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded higher due to a delayed start in crushing of the new season cane. Only a third of mills have started crushing so far this year in comparison to the previous season.

* Sugar futures may open stronger in the next session due to the slow pace in cane crushing.

* The key December contract rose 0.6 percent to 2,757 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended little changed in the absence of any major trigger in spots, though lower domestic supplies of pulses are likely to keep chana prices higher in the short run.

* The December contract ended up 0.1 percent at 3,156 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking amid higher arrivals in spot markets.

* Guar futures are expected to trade weaker on Wednesday with the harvest season still on.

* The December contract was down 2 percent at 4,822 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking, though export demand could help the contract open stronger in the next session.

* The key December contract was down 0.5 percent at 6,356 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract edged up 0.4 percent to 1,199 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract fell 0.1 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)