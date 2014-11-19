NEW DELHI Nov 19 Indian soybean futures fell on
Wednesday amid profit-taking as arrivals of the main summer
oilseed crop picked up in major spot markets.
* Soyoil took cue from rival palm oil, while rapeseed ended
down on higher acreage of the main winter season oilseed crop.
* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at
2,245 ringgit ($668) per tonne.
* The key December soybean contract ended down 1.0
percent at 3,303 rupees ($53) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.
* At 1250 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
down 0.5 percent at 584 rupees per 10 kg.
* The December rapeseed contract ended down 0.8
percent at 3,826 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weaker on profit-taking
but are unlikely to fall further as acreage is lower.
* The key December contract ended down 2.4 percent
at 12,320 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded weaker as crushing of the new season
cane is gathering momentum.
* Sugar futures may open lower in the next session.
* The key December contract traded 0.3 percent down
at 2,760 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on correction after
going through a bull run due to tight supplies of pulses in
spots.
* The December contract ended down 1.2 percent at
3,118 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is expected to open weaker on Thursday.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended up on short-covering as peak
arrivals eased in spots.
* The December contract was up 1.2 percent at 4,880
rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is expected to trade lower in the next couple
of sessions as the harvest season is on.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking.
* The key December contract was down 1.6 percent at
6,254 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to open lower on correction.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract edged down 0.4 percent
to 1,193 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract
rose 0.7 percent to 1,634 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)