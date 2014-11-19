NEW DELHI Nov 19 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday amid profit-taking as arrivals of the main summer oilseed crop picked up in major spot markets.

* Soyoil took cue from rival palm oil, while rapeseed ended down on higher acreage of the main winter season oilseed crop.

* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at 2,245 ringgit ($668) per tonne.

* The key December soybean contract ended down 1.0 percent at 3,303 rupees ($53) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* At 1250 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.5 percent at 584 rupees per 10 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract ended down 0.8 percent at 3,826 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weaker on profit-taking but are unlikely to fall further as acreage is lower.

* The key December contract ended down 2.4 percent at 12,320 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded weaker as crushing of the new season cane is gathering momentum.

* Sugar futures may open lower in the next session.

* The key December contract traded 0.3 percent down at 2,760 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on correction after going through a bull run due to tight supplies of pulses in spots.

* The December contract ended down 1.2 percent at 3,118 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is expected to open weaker on Thursday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended up on short-covering as peak arrivals eased in spots.

* The December contract was up 1.2 percent at 4,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is expected to trade lower in the next couple of sessions as the harvest season is on.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking.

* The key December contract was down 1.6 percent at 6,254 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open lower on correction.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract edged down 0.4 percent to 1,193 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract rose 0.7 percent to 1,634 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)